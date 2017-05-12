Attorney Dan Stockmann has the qualifications to ensure your rights remain undamaged, with over 15 years specializing solely in criminal defense work. In addition to having actually managed drug cases in nearly every county in Nebraska, he has likewise had the difference to be called in the National Trial Legal representative's Leading 40 Under 40. Dan Stockmann's knowledge can make sure that you get the best legal representation to overcome charges related to canine drug searches.
Omaha Drug Trafficking Lawyer | Jail Time for Marijuana?
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 8:30 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment