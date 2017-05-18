Possession of Illegal Drugs Defense attorney in Nebraska

Possession of Illegal Drugs Defense attorney in NebraskaTo view a drug possession charge of any drug as "no big deal," regardless if marijuana or cocaine, is wrong and even dangerous to your future. Though the potential penalties for simple possession of illegal drugs may not be significant, anyone facing a possession charge should not rely on rumors or advice offered by friends or relatives. A certified, experienced lawyer is the one you should be talking to.Attorney Dan Stockmann, of Stockmann Law, has specialized in criminal defense for over 15 years and has experience dealing with the local police, prosecutors, and court system. He can give you accurate advice about your possession case. Let attorney Dan Stockmann take over your case so the courts do not put you in a position of victimhood.



To be successfully founded guilty of a possession of illegal drugs crime, it must be established beyond a reasonable doubt that you not only actually possessed the illegal drug, but that you were deliberate in such possession and knew that it was undoubtedly an illegal drug. District attorneys, however, only have to show that the accused knew the drugs were present and intended to use or control them; which is fairly simple. To make matters more difficult, prosecutors do not need to have actual statements from the accused or evidence that the accused ever actually used the drugs. There are many common defenses that can be successfully used to prevent a conviction of a possession of controlled substances charge. An effective place to start is by establishing the legality of the possession of the substance, then whether the initial police contact or traffic stop was warranted. From there, the attorney can challenge if the search of the defendant's property was lawful or excessive, or if the search was given with invalid consent. The defense could argue to whether law enforcement even had the right in when it comes to a legitimate search warrant.