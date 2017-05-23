Omaha Drug Charges Lawyer Talks About User Amount | 402-807-2900

Nebraska drug crimes include a specific set of offenses connected to controlled substances consisting of unlawful street drugs (heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, and so on) as well as prescription drugs (Xanax, Vicodin, Oxycontin, and so on), both which are controlled by the federal government. Depending upon the type of drug and the nature of the offense, a person may face a range of extreme charges, such as possession versus trafficking. Penalties will vary broadly also, depending upon the offense itself along with the jurisdiction and the accused's criminal record, if any.