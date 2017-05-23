The Best Cocaine Defense Attorney

Consequences of a Cocaine Conviction. A basic possession charge could bring as much as 5 years behind bars as well as a $10,000 penalty. Possession with the intent to provide is a course II felony that could lug approximately 50 years behind bars as well as relying on the amount included, those penalties could climb to 3-50, 5-50 or 20-life.

Cocaine Defense Attorney

Nebraska attorney Dan Stockmann has dedicated the past 15 years of his life to being solely invested in criminal defense. His extensive experience and professionalism dealing with cases involving crystal meth earned him the accolades to be listed in the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 for 2013, in addition to being a member of the Nebraska Bar Association. He knows the ins and outs of Nebraskas justice system, and can be a powerful advocate for your rights in uncertain times.