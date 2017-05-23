Omaha Drug Charges - Current Case Law? | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Cocaine

Cocaine describes the powder or crystal type of the crystalline tropane alkaloid acquired from the cocoa plant. If you are in possession of even just a trace quantity of cocaine, it might lead to $10,000 in fines and as much as 5 years in prison.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Crystal Meth

Methamphetamine is a neurotoxin and potent psychostimulant of the amphetamine class, categorized by the U.S. government as an unsafe Schedule II drug. Charges related to crystal meth belongings can result in as much as $10,000 in fines and up to 5 years in a state prison.