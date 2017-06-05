Utilizing the interstate system, drug traffickers and Mexican cartels have imported substantial quantities of illegal controlled substances throughout the United States. Drug trafficking is branded a felony, and brings with it large fines that reach $25,000, compulsory minimum sentences, and maximum sentences that can bring life in prison in specific circumstances. These elements are figured out by the type of drug and the quantity seized.
Omaha Possession vs Possession with Intent | 402-807-2900
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 11:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment