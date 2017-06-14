Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance

You can be charged with delivery of a controlled substance not just for the actual transfer from someone to the other, however also for the effort to do so. If the had amount of an illegal drug is discovered to be higher than what would typically be thought about by the state as personal usage, then the charge increases to an effort to move and is punishable as an actual, finished shipment (" constructed shipment") with much harsher sentencing.



Nebraska Drug Crimes: Distribution

An individual devotes the crime of illegal circulation of a controlled substance if an individual provides, gives away, or delivers an illegal drug. Distribution can be a Class III or Class II felony depending on the kind of substance included and does carry the capacity for a lengthy jail sentence.

