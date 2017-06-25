Lawyer for drug charges in Omaha - Case Law? | 402-807-2900

Newsvine

Lawyer for drug charges in Omaha - Case Law?

Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:30 PM
    For individuals associated with an interstate drug stop, the legislation could be complicated and one may possibly have questions about whether the apprehending officer took action within the law or violated your legal rights. The key indication for the district attorney is usually the seized drug itself. A competent defense lawyer can file motions to suppress the evidence for any error that the police took in the procedure while conducting a search to identify the evidence. In the absence of the critical evidence, the prosecution's case may not have sufficient proof and the case could be lowered or dismissed.

    A skilled Omaha drug trafficking lawyer will investigate all the circumstances surrounding your case, normally including if you first gave the cop justifiable suspicion of criminal activity. Once it has been determined that the cop had apparent cause, did you, in truth, give the proper consent to be checked or did law enforcement have to issue a warrant? These inquiries should be investigated and resolved before they have a case against you.

