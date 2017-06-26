Marijuana Possession NE? | 402-807-2900 | Jail Time Amount?

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance

You can be charged with shipment of a controlled substance not just for the real transfer from one person to the other, however also for the attempt to do so. If the possessed quantity of an illegal drug is discovered to be higher than what would typically be considered by the state as individual usage, then the charge increases to an effort to move and is punishable as an actual, finished shipment (" built shipment") with much harsher sentencing.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Distribution

A person dedicates the criminal offense of illegal circulation of an illegal drug if an individual furnishes, hands out, or delivers a controlled substance. Distribution can be a Class III or Class II felony depending upon the kind of compound included and does carry the capacity for a prolonged jail sentence.