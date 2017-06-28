Nebraska Marijuana Crime - Probable Cause? | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance

You can be charged with shipment of an illegal drug not just for the actual transfer from someone to the other, however also for the effort to do so. If the possessed quantity of an illegal drug is found to be greater than exactly what would normally be thought about by the state as individual usage, then the charge increases to an attempt to move and is punishable as an actual, completed delivery (" built shipment") with much harsher sentencing.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Distribution

A person dedicates the criminal activity of unlawful circulation of a controlled substance if a person provides, distributes, or delivers an illegal drug. Circulation can be a Class III or Class II felony depending on the type of compound involved and does carry the capacity for a prolonged jail sentence.