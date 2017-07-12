Interstate Drug Stop Defense | 402-807-2900

Interstate Drug Stop Defense

For individuals associated with an interstate drug stop, the regulation may be confusing and you may have concerns with regards to whether the apprehending official acted legally or disregarded your rights. The key indication for the prosecutor is always the confiscated drug itself. A skilled defense lawyer can file motions to eliminate the evidence for any error that the cops took in the procedure while carrying out a search to identify the evidence. Without the crucial evidence, the prosecution's case may not have sufficient proof and the case can be lowered or dismissed.

A competent Omaha drug trafficking lawyer will investigate all of the circumstances involving your case, including if you first gave the cop sensible suspicion of criminal activity. Once it has been established that the police officer had reasonable cause, did you, as a matter of fact, give the proper consent to be checked or did law enforcement need to issue a warrant? These concerns need to be looked into and addressed before they have a case vs you.Call us today at 402-807-2900 or visit http://www.nebraskainterstatedrugdefense.com/ for FREE Consultation.

Click here the exact location for Free consultation:https://goo.gl/maps/DcJ4YAJwK4Q2