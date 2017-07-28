Weed Busts on I-80 l 402-807-2900

Weed Busts on I-80 l 402-807-2900Weed busts on I-80 are occurring more frequently. Interstate 80 runs through Nebraska, a state surrounded by neighboring states of varying narcotic laws. Nebraska state police and local police are well-known for camping out at certain spots along I-80, expecting to make a bust. Officers are alert to anything suspicious about the car or driver. Often, they use speeding as the excuse to pull drivers over and search their vehicles, sometimes specifically targeting drivers with out-of-state-license plates. Namely, those with license plates from states that have legalized or decriminalized marijuana, like California and Colorado, fall victim the most. Weed busts on I-80 happen most of time because the police look for just about anything to justify either additional interrogation, a request to search a vehicle or summon a drug-sniffing dog. Furthermore, what makes things harder is the law that the mere scent of weed gives an officer probable cause to search a vehicle. Officers in Nebraska frequently lie and use the excuse of weed odor to perform an illegal search, and it is very difficult to prove the contrary.