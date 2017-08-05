Newsvine

josephineegbx21

josephineegbx21 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Coffee nerd. Travel expert. Food specialist. Gamer. Internet scholar. Evil explorer. Introvert. Student. Articles: 0 Seeds: 143 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2016

Fighting Illegal Canine Drug Searches in Nebraska PA | 402-807-2900

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by josephineegbx21 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONyoutu.be
Seeded on Sat Aug 5, 2017 5:36 PM
    Discuss:

    Fighting Illegal Canine Drug Searches

    Common misconceptions about the laws of compliance as they connect to canine drug searches can result in a violation of rights. Specially, the law does allow a canine to accompany an officer on a routine traffic stop, but it is illegal for that officer to delay the traffic stop unnecessarily while the dog searches. Additionally, if your traffic violation ticket has already been written, an officer can not require you to keep your vehicle on the side of the road while you wait for the drug dog to show up. Unfortunately, police do not always follow these rules as they should, and suspects turn out having their rights violated. When where officers conduct illegal searches, it is sometimes possible for defendants to have evidence exuded from a trial. In these varieties of cases, defendants in drug cases work with an experienced lawyer to scrutinize the police work that led to charges against them.

    Attorney Dan Stockmann has the credentials to ensure your rights stay intact, with over 15 years specializing solely in criminal defense work. In addition to having handled drug cases in almost every county in Nebraska, he has also had the distinction to be named in the National Trial Lawyer's Top 40 Under 40. Dan Stockmann's expertise can ensure that you receive the best legal representation to overcome charges related to canine drug searches.

    Unfortunately, police do not always follow these rules as they should, and suspects result in having their rights violated. If where officers conduct illegal searches, it is sometimes possible for defendants to have evidence exuded from a trial. In these kinds of cases, defendants in drug cases deal with an experienced attorney to scrutinize the police work that led to charges against them.

    These are just a few of the laws in play when fighting an unwarranted canine search. Even the drug dog itself is typically not met with very much reliability by a judge. Considering the prevalence of cocaine and marijuana in our society, trace amounts of these drugs may be found all over, particularly on paper currency. It is not unusual for a drug dog to "alert" on a car only to find money.

    Got Nebraska drug charges? Contact 402-807-2900 or vist http://www.nebraskainterstatedrugdefense.com/ for a free consultation:

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor