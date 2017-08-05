Traffic Stops Defense in Nebraka

Traffic Stops Defense in NebrakaNebraska drug offenses and traffic stops can be assaulted in many methods. Drug charges of this nature can typically be protected by challenging if the drugs were discovered pursuant to the actual traffic stop. Accordingly, the very Constitutional basis of the search can be called into question depending upon the way a warrant was obtained to browse a piece of residential or commercial property, or if it was gotten at all. The officer should have had reasonable suspicion that you were breaching the law or about to break the law.

If the offense was a traffic offense, you can challenge the officer's conclusion that you committed a traffic violation. Even if the officer declares a traffic violation, Nebraska law does not enable a police officer to automatically need you to obtain out of the cars and truck so that the car can be searched unless the officer has some issue for his or her safety. An officer making a traffic stop has no right to order you from the car and must understand that his/her only choice is to issue you a ticket and enable you to leave. If you were bought from the car during a stop for a traffic violation, you might be able to have evidence of drug ownership or circulation left out based upon the unconstitutional actions of the detaining officer.

