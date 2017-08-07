Charges for Ecstasy Related Crimes | 402-807-2900

Charges for Ecstasy Related Crimes

The charges of first time wrongdoers with low amounts of the drug for personal use still might bring approximately 5 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Several offenders with an intent to provide or produce will receive felony offenses and stiffer charges. You might face up to 5 years in jail and a fine of as much as $10,000. If you are caught with large amounts, you might invest as much as 20 years in jail and pay an optimum fine of up to $25,000.

There are other factors that can increase the sentence an individual is offered for a conviction on an ecstasy possession charge. Charges normally become more serious if the individual is discovered in possession in close distance to a park, school, church or service. People who have previous drug-related convictions will also deal with harsher sentencing.

