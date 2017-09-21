Transportation Of Illegal drugs In Nebraska Defense attorney | 402-807-2900

Transportation of Controlled Substances in Nebraska Defense Lawyer

It should not be unusual that an expert lawyer is required to deal with the complexity and severity of a transportation of controlled substances offense. There are of course other options that would need to be explored and investigated including: drug treatment programs, unlawful search and seizure defenses, as well as several other trial techniques that could get you the result that is best for you. With over 15 years in criminal defense, lawyer Dan Stockmann can help you devise a strategy and secure the best possible result for you.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Transportation of a Controlled Substance

To "transfer" drugs suggests to physically move them from one location to another, even if the range is a brief one. Illegal drugs can be carried by foot, bike, vehicle, airplane, or other ways. Legislature distinguishes in between the intent to offer or disperse, stating "moving is all that is needed." The increased charge of transport is meant to dissuade sales and purchases.

